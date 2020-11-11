Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BKI. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Knight Equity assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.27. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 47.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

