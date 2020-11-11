BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.74) and last traded at GBX 432.06 ($5.64), with a volume of 129171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.55).

Specifically, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,540 ($16,383.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of $707.22 million and a P/E ratio of 53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 410.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 384.30.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

