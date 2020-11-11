Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Trading Up 15.7% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) were up 15.7% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 712,967 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 416,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 255.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 181.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter worth $138,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $580.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

