bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($9.53) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for bluebird bio in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($9.53) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($9.64). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($12.11) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.80.

bluebird bio stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.27. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $99.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.73) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,205 shares of company stock valued at $67,695. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 691.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 271,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in bluebird bio by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,541,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 27.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

