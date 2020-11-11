Bluegreen Vacations (BBX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BBX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BBX opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.67. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

