Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.68 per share for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($1.44). The company had revenue of C$116.82 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$37.96 and a 1 year high of C$49.75.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

