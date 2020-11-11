Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,843.21.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,007.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,128.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,721.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,687.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

