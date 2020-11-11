Brad E. Herr Sells 30,000 Shares of Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) CFO Brad E. Herr sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $14,700.00.

Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. Cannabis Sativa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.53.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Telemedicine, Contract Manufacturing, and Brand Development and Product Marketing. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

