Brickell Biotech (BBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) will post its Q3 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 206.93% and a negative net margin of 709.41%. On average, analysts expect Brickell Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBI stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.75. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $3.98.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis.

