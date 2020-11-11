Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $136.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions traded as high as $177.16 and last traded at $173.01, with a volume of 1083133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.55.

BFAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Marguerite Kondracke sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,926.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a P/E/G ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.