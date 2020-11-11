Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $6.37 EPS

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post earnings per share of $6.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.49. Lockheed Martin reported earnings per share of $5.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $24.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.12 to $24.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $26.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.75 to $26.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $371.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.08. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

