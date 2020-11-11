Brokerages Expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $5.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings of $5.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.43 and the highest is $6.19. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $3.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $14.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $24.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $27.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Shares of RE opened at $240.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.86. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $157.32 and a fifty-two week high of $294.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.05, for a total transaction of $221,711.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $217,044.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,773,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 309.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.