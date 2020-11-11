Brokers Issue Forecasts for AnaptysBio, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $813.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.40.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,691.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at about $198,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

