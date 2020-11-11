Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.53) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.10). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Axonics Modulation Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AXNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Shares of AXNX opened at $44.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 9.91. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,883,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 174,257 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 380.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,230,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after purchasing an additional 974,982 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after buying an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,520.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,057 shares of company stock valued at $3,195,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.