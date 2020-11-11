Brokers Issue Forecasts for bpost SA/NV’s Q4 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for bpost SA/NV in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get bpost SA/NV alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.17.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for bpost SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.