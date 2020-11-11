Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chevron Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Truist Securiti currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

NYSE CVX opened at $83.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 30,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

