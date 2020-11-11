Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.54) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.47). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.46) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.78. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,468,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $103,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $92,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $118,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

