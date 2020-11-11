Brokers Issue Forecasts for Insulet Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PODD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $260.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 928.60 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $264.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 29,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $5,160,326 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

