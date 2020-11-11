Brokers Issue Forecasts for Intellicheck, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Intellicheck in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Intellicheck (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:IDN opened at $8.92 on Monday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 567.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 3.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 20.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

