Brokers Issue Forecasts for Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $105.21 on Monday. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.98.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,369,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $13,064,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 984,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,379,726.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.