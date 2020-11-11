Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vericel Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Vericel in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $24.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Vericel has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $25.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,496.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth $22,252,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 1,431.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 584,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 546,625 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $6,528,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vericel in the third quarter worth about $6,842,000. Finally, Kopp Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 44.6% in the second quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

