Brokers Offer Predictions for FibroGen, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FibroGen in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

FGEN stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.10. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

In related news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 7.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FibroGen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 293.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

