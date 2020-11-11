Brokers Offer Predictions for J2 Global, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of J2 Global in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.86. Wedbush also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.08.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.77. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10.

In other news, Director W Brian Kretzmer sold 2,250 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $160,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,400,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,997 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,280,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,474 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 2,511.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,880 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,048,000 after purchasing an additional 333,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 682,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 199,883 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

