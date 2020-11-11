Brokers Offer Predictions for MercadoLibre, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. 140166 upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.53.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,226.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,214.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,025.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $1,490.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,662.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 121.4% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $35,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

