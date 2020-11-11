Brokers Offer Predictions for Phibro Animal Health Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. G.Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAHC. BidaskClub cut Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 211.2% in the third quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

