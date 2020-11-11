Brokers Set Expectations for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.32). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.91% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173,834 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor.

