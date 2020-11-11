Brokers Set Expectations for KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a report released on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 3,588.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,474,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,033,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

