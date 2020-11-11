Brokers Set Expectations for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.48) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.29). Wedbush also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $378.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $14.69.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 347,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $585,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after buying an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 59,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

