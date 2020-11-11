Brokers Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Middleby in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Shares of MIDD opened at $133.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. The Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.63.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $634.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.10 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Middleby by 1,398.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the second quarter worth about $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Middleby during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Middleby by 275.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.