Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

NYSE:BAM opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.