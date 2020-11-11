Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

BPYU opened at $15.90 on Friday. Brookfield Property REIT has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

