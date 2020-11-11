Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.64

Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and traded as high as $16.50. Brookfield Renewable Power Fund shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 5,010 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.20.

About Brookfield Renewable Power Fund (TSE:BRF.PC)

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. (Brookfield Renewable), formerly Brookfield Renewable Power Fund, and its affiliates own and operate renewable, primarily hydroelectric power generation facilities. Its hydroelectric generating portfolio includes 170 hydropower facilities and five wind farms, and totals approximately 4,800 megawatts of installed capacity, including projects under construction.

