BRP Group (BRP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect BRP Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $51.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. On average, analysts expect BRP Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BRP opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 150.50. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

