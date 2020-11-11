BSQUARE (BSQR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 31.73% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. BSQUARE has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ryan L. Vardeman acquired 25,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,650.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 41,779 shares of company stock valued at $56,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

