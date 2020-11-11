BTIG Research Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $55.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

PAR Technology stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.71. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,645,544.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PAR Technology by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

