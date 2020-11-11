Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (CFW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) (TSE:CFW) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98.

Several research firms recently commented on CFW. Cormark lowered Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO) has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$0.71.

About Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW.TO)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

