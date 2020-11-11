Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Financial Survey

Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) and Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Callitas Health has a beta of -1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trimble has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Callitas Health and Trimble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A Trimble 15.39% 14.69% 6.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Trimble shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Trimble shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Callitas Health and Trimble, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Trimble 0 4 8 0 2.67

Trimble has a consensus price target of $49.67, indicating a potential downside of 14.74%. Given Trimble’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trimble is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callitas Health and Trimble’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Trimble $3.26 billion 4.46 $514.30 million $1.76 33.10

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Summary

Trimble beats Callitas Health on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software. The Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions. This segment provides manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; Farmer Core, a software subscription that enables farmers to connect their farm operation; and forestry solutions for forest management, traceability, and timber processing. The Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking, field service management, rail, and construction logistics industries, as well as transportation management, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solution under Trimble brand name. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

