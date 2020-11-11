Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.23). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 195.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA grew its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 79.7% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products, which are used primarily as raw material components for basic industrial, consumer, and automotive goods.

