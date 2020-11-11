Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. TD Securities cut their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$12.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.96. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 116.39. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of C$7.69 and a 12-month high of C$16.71.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

