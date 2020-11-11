Canacol Energy (CNNEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million during the quarter.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

CNNEF opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Canacol Energy in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.