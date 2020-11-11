Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CM stock opened at $80.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $1.1105 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.94%.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

