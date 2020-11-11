Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Shares Up 14.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares traded up 14.1% on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) traded as high as C$25.03 and last traded at C$24.37. 4,151,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 7,144,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.36.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

In other Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.21, for a total value of C$655,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at C$1,290,215.31. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.39 per share, with a total value of C$149,730.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,360,724.85.

The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -332.66%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.