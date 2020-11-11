CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to $8.00 at CIBC

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWXZF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.26.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of CWXZF opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.