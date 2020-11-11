Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $12.65 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,493,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 130,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $33,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $148.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

