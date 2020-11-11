Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Up 8.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $31.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Capri traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $27.00. 7,958,957 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 4,254,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Capri alerts:

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $69,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 493.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $46,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.