Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) (ASX:CMM) Insider Mark Clark Acquires 85,000 Shares

Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) (ASX:CMM) insider Mark Clark purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.70 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$144,160.00 ($102,971.43).

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.50.

Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

