Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 3,725 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $332,642.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Andrew Christiansen sold 112 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $11,244.80.

On Thursday, August 13th, Andrew Christiansen sold 54 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.16, for a total value of $4,274.64.

CDLX stock opened at $106.36 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDLX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.