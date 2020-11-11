Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CDLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cardlytics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.88.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $108.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $332,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,870.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 40,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.30 per share, with a total value of $2,897,774.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,565 shares of company stock worth $4,466,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 92,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,037 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

