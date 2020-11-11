CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

CTRE stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.07.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Equities analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 177.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 33,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after acquiring an additional 506,995 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

