CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Cut by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,788 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,173.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 157.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

CarMax stock opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CarMax in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

